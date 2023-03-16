UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Troops Intensify Offensive In Zaporizhzhia Region - Zaporizhzhia Official

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2023 | 11:30 AM

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Ukrainian troops have intensified their offensive on the front line in the Zaporizhzhia Region, but Russian forces are successfully thwarting all their attempts to attack, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian troops attempted reconnaissance in force with the use of armed vehicles in the Polohivskyi district of the Zaporizhzhia Region, but suffered a defeat and were pushed back to their initial positions.

"(Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy's militants have stepped up on the line of contact. We do not see the logic in their actions yet. All attempts to conduct reconnaissance in force and break through our line of defense are being thwarted with significant losses for the enemy both in manpower and military equipment," Rogov said.

The Russian troops have destroyed over 40 Ukrainian military personnel and at least eight combat vehicles during Kiev's failed reconnaissance attempt on Wednesday, the official added.

Russia has been considering the Zaporizhzhia Region to be part of its territory since September 30, 2022, when Russian President Vladimir Putin and the head of the region signed an agreement on its accession to the country, following a referendum in which an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.

Around 70% of the region is currently controlled by Russia, but Ukrainian troops are still holding the region's capital and biggest city, Zaporizhzhia.

