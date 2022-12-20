UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Troops Killed 4,392 Civilians, Injured 3,926 Others In DPR Since February - JCCC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2022 | 10:50 AM

Ukrainian Troops Killed 4,392 Civilians, Injured 3,926 Others in DPR Since February - JCCC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) The strikes conducted by Ukrainian forces on the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) have killed 4,392 civilians, including 132 children, and wounded 3,926 others since February 24, the DPR's mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) said on Tuesday.

"According to the official data by the DPR's JCCC, as of December 19, 18:45 GMT, 4,392 civilians were killed, including 132 children," the mission said on Telegram.

The statement also said that the shelling by the Ukrainian troops injured 3,926 people, including 247 children.

It added that the strikes destroyed 9,224 residential premises, 2,200 civilian infrastructure facilities and 1,114 vehicles.

