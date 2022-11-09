SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Ukrainian troops launched an attack in the area of Snigirevka, Russia's Kherson Region, a serious battle is underway, deputy head of the regional administration Kirill Stremousov told Sputnik.

Earlier reports said Ukrainian troops launched an attack in another area on Tuesday afternoon, but suffered losses and were driven back.

"In the afternoon they tried to move near the village of Davydov Brod in the Berislav direction, but all were driven back there. Now they have begun moving en masse near the city of Snigirevka. They are trying to move the front line," Stremousov said.

He said the Russian Armed Forces are holding back enemy attacks and holding the line of defense.