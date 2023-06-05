Ukrainian Troops Launch Offensive in Some Areas - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) The Ukrainian military is carrying out offensive actions in some areas of the front as part of its general defense operation, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said on Monday.

"What is happening now? We are continuing the defense... The defensive operation includes everything, including counteroffensive actions. Therefore, in some areas we are moving to offensive actions," Maliar wrote on her Telegram channel.

She clarified that the area around the city of Bakhmut, also known as Artyomovsk, remains "the epicenter of hostilities." The Ukrainian military is moving in this direction on "a fairly wide front" and "occupying dominant heights.

" Fighting of local importance continues in the south, the official said.

Earlier in the day, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Lt. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Ukrainian troops had launched a large-scale offensive in five sectors of the south Donetsk direction but "did not achieve their tasks."

Ukraine has advertised its coming offensive since late 2022. It was first scheduled for the spring, then rescheduled to the summer. The Ukrainian government said the postponement was due to a shortage of weapons, all while pushing its Western donors to supply progressively heavier arms, including tanks, drones and fighter jets.