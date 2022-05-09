UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Troops Leaving Lysychansk In Luhansk Region - LPR Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2022 | 04:20 AM

Ukrainian Troops Leaving Lysychansk in Luhansk Region - LPR Ambassador

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) Ukrainian troops have abandoned their positions in the city of Lysychansk in the Luhansk region of Ukraine, Rodion Miroshnik, Ambassador of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) to Russia, said.

"Today, the allied forces (LPR and the Russian Federation) took control of the Nyzhnie village. Now the road to Lysychansk from the south is open. A whole brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew and left directly from Lysychansk today, abandoning their positions after small clashes," Miroshnik said on Telegram.

He added that the city of Severodonetsk has almost been cleared, although some fighting continues in the southeast.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine.

According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the goal is to protect the people of Donbas, "who have been subjected to abuse, genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years."

