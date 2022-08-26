Ukrainian Troops Open Fire at Zaporizhzhia NPP - Enerhodar Authorities

The Ukrainian military on Friday targeted the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), and four shells hit the area where radioactive isotopes are stored, Enerhodar's administration told Sputnik, adding that the radiation level did not exceed the norm

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) The Ukrainian military on Friday targeted the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), and four shells hit the area where radioactive isotopes are stored, Enerhodar's administration told Sputnik, adding that the radiation level did not exceed the norm.

"Ukrainian 'punishers' continue the global nuclear terror, striking at the territory of a nuclear power plant. So, today there were four hits on the Zaporizhzhia NPP in the area of a storage of radioactive isotopes," a spokesperson of Enerhodar's administration said, adding that the "radiation level is normal."