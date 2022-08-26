UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Troops Open Fire At Zaporizhzhia NPP - Enerhodar Authorities

Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2022 | 07:43 PM

Ukrainian Troops Open Fire at Zaporizhzhia NPP - Enerhodar Authorities

The Ukrainian military on Friday targeted the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), and four shells hit the area where radioactive isotopes are stored, Enerhodar's administration told Sputnik, adding that the radiation level did not exceed the norm

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) The Ukrainian military on Friday targeted the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), and four shells hit the area where radioactive isotopes are stored, Enerhodar's administration told Sputnik, adding that the radiation level did not exceed the norm.

"Ukrainian 'punishers' continue the global nuclear terror, striking at the territory of a nuclear power plant. So, today there were four hits on the Zaporizhzhia NPP in the area of a storage of radioactive isotopes," a spokesperson of Enerhodar's administration said, adding that the "radiation level is normal."

Related Topics

Nuclear

Recent Stories

Woman, two sons jump into canal, saved by rescuers ..

Woman, two sons jump into canal, saved by rescuers

16 seconds ago
 Court extends remand of social media trolling accu ..

Court extends remand of social media trolling accused

17 seconds ago
 Healthcare commission seals 83 clinics at Mardan

Healthcare commission seals 83 clinics at Mardan

18 seconds ago
 CDA removes encroachments from various areas of c ..

CDA removes encroachments from various areas of city

20 seconds ago
 Rains cause heaviest floods in Pakistan's history: ..

Rains cause heaviest floods in Pakistan's history: Sherry Rehman

25 seconds ago
 Flood sweeps away Railway Bridge in Balochistan's ..

Flood sweeps away Railway Bridge in Balochistan's Bolan

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.