Ukrainian Troops Open Massive Fire on Energodar - Authorities

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) Ukrainian troops opened massive fire on Energodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, the city administration reports.

"The armed formations of the Kiev regime opened massive fire on the area of the city of Energodar," the says.

Authorities urged residents to take cover in safe places. Information about the places where the shells burst, as well as the victims and damage to civilian infrastructure, is being specified.