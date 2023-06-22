Ukrainian Troops Reduce Activities, Start Regrouping - Russian Defense Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) Ukrainian troops have slowed down their activity after 16 days of hostilities and are regrouping, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Thursday.

"After 16 days of active hostilities, having suffered significant losses, (the enemy) is regrouping and re-equipping, gathering parts of battalions at the moment," Shoigu said during a meeting of the Russian Security Council.