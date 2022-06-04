UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Troops Set Fire To Sviatohirsk Lavra's Wooden Skete - Russian Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Ukrainian Troops Set Fire to Sviatohirsk Lavra's Wooden Skete - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2022) Ukrainian troops set fire to a wooden skete in Sviatohirsk Lavra using incendiary rounds from a machine gun while retreating from the position, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"On June 4, during the retreat from the city of Sviatohirsk in the Donetsk People's Republic, units of the 79th Airborne Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, Ukrainian nationalists set fire to the wooden skete at Sviatohirsk Lavra," the ministry told reporters.

The ministry added that according to information from local residents, the wooden walls of the building near the dome were shelled with incendiary ammunition from a large-caliber machine gun mounted on a Ukrainian armored vehicle Kozak.

After the attack, the Ukrainian militants left at high speed in a southern direction, toward the Ukraine-controlled village of Sydorove.

The ministry further stressed that that the Russian armed forces located north of Sviatohirsk are not conducting combat operations in the area and are not shelling the territory of the Sviatohirsk historical and architectural zone.

The wooden All Saints skete in Sviatohirsk was built in 2009 on the site of the Vsehsvjatskij Skete, blown up in 1947, in the traditions of Russian wooden architecture of the 16th-17th centuries.

