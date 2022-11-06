Ukrainian Troops Shell Alchevsk Using HIMARS Missiles - LPR

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2022) Ukrainian forces have shelled the city of Alchevsk in the Luhansk region using the US-supplied multiple rocket launcher HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System), the Luhansk People's Republic's (LPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination on the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said.

"Shelling was recorded from the side of the armed formations of Ukraine: 01:35 (22:35 GMT on Saturday) at Alchevsk, with the use of MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket System) HIMARS (3 missiles)," the LPR mission said in a statement on Telegram.

There has been no information on damages or casualties.

At the end of last month, the United States announced a new $275 million military assistance package for Ukraine, which includes ammunition for HIMARS launchers and 155mm artillery rounds.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.

On September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.