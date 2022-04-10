Ukrainian Troops Shell Border Post Near Russian Town of Elizavetovka - Governor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2022) Ukrainian troops fired mortar rounds on Saturday at a border post near the Russian town of Elizavetovka in the Kursk region, the regional governor said.

"A border post near the town of Elizavetovka in the Glushkovsk district was fired at this evening from the direction of Ukraine.

No one was hurt and no damage was done," Roman Starovoit said on Telegram.

The area is not far from the eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy.

Russian border guards shot back at the firing nest and suppressed it, the governor added. He said the Russian military had been alerted to the firefight.