Ukrainian Troops Shell City of Donetsk - DPR

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) Ukrainian troops shelled the city of Donetsk using BM-21 "Grad" rockets overnight, the Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination on the ceasefire regime (JCCC) says.

"Shelling was recorded from the side of the armed formations of Ukraine in the direction of: 03:49 (00:49 GMT on Monday) Tonenkoye village - city of Donetsk (Voroshylovskyi District) 10 rockets were fired from BM-21 'Grad'," the DPR mission said in a statement on Telegram.