Ukrainian Troops Shell Enerhodar, Explosions Heard - Zaporizhzhia Regional Authorities

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2022) Ukrainian troops have shelled the city of Enerhodar, located less than two miles from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the regional military-civil administration, said.

"There have been 5 explosions in Enerhodar. At about 1:45-1:50 a.m. (22:45-22:50 GMT on Friday), five explosions sounded in the city of power engineers, next to which the Zaporizhzhia NPP is located," Rogov said on Telegram.

In a later update he said that more explosions, "about two dozen" were heard in Enerhodar at night.

Rogov added that Ukrainian troops have opened fire from a multiple rocket launcher, likely the US-supplied HIMARS.

Late on Friday night, Rogov said on Telegram that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant had been shelled by Ukrainian troops and that a power line was damaged. He told Sputnik that the ZNPP continued to operate as usual, there was no critical damage and the radiation levels were normal.