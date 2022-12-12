Ukrainian Troops Shell Horlivka in Donetsk Region - DPR

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) Ukrainian troops shelled the city of Horlivka, located in the Donetsk region, overnight, the Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) said.

According to DPR, the shelling occurred at 01:05 local time on Monday (22:05 GMT on Sunday). Ukrainian troops fired a total of five shells of 152 mm caliber at Horlivka, the DPR mission to the JCCC said.

Later in the night, the Gagarin mine village was shelled by Ukrainian forces using 152 mm artillery.

Over the weekend, Ukrainian troops shelled the city of Donetsk using BM-21 "Grad" rockets and 155 mm artillery shells.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.

On September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.