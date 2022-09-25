UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Troops Shell Hotel With Journalists In Kherson - Regional Official

Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2022

Ukrainian Troops Shell Hotel With Journalists in Kherson - Regional Official

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2022) A missile strike on a hotel, where journalists lived, in the center of Kherson is a terrorist attack, for which the military and political leadership of Ukraine is responsible, the press service of the Kherson regional administration said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day it was reported that Ukrainian troops shelled a hotel in the center of Kherson with US-supplied HIMARS systems, two people were killed.

"The missile attack on the hotel is a planned terrorist act, the responsibility for which is borne by the military and political leadership of Ukraine," the regional administration said.

The hotel was not used for military purposes and only had journalists and hotel staff inside, the spokesperson said.

"The building was not used for military purposes, only journalists and hotel staff were inside ” peaceful and unarmed people," the spokesperson said.

The Kherson administration said that the rescue work in the aftermath of the missile strike has not yet been completed. The emergency services are removing the rubble. All the victims were promptly taken to hospitals, where they received all the necessary medical care.

