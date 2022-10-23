UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Troops Shell Novoaidar Using HIMARS Missiles - LPR

Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2022 | 07:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2022) Ukrainian forces have shelled the town of Novoaidar in the Luhansk region using the US-supplied multiple rocket launcher HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System), the Luhansk People's Republic's (LPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination on the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said.

"Shelling was recorded from the side of the armed formations of Ukraine: 02:50 (23:50 GMT on Saturday) at Novoaidar, with the use of MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket System) HIMARS (six missiles)," the LPR mission said in a statement on Telegram.

Earlier, the LPR mission to the JCCC said that the cities of Svatove and Zolote in the Luhansk region were also shelled by Ukrainian troops overnight using HIMARS.

There has been no information on damages or casualties.

Late on Thursday night, Ukrainian forces launched an attack targeting a civilian crossing near the Antonivka (Antonivskyi) bridge in the Kherson region using the US-supplied HIMARS.

At least four people were killed and over a dozen were injured in the attack, according to Kirill Stremousov, the deputy head of the regional administration. Stremousov stressed that Ukrainian troops deliberately targeted journalists during the shelling.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared martial law in the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, as well as the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. The upper house of the Russian parliament approved Putin's decree later in the day.

