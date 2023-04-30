UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Troops Shell Village In Russia's Bryansk Region - Governor

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2023 | 07:40 AM

Ukrainian Troops Shell Village in Russia's Bryansk Region - Governor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2023) Ukrainian troops have shelled the village of Suzemka in Russia's Bryansk Region using a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS), causing partial damage to one building, regional Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

"The Ukrainian armed forces have once again shelled the village of Suzemka with the help of MLRS. The air defense system of the armed forces of the Russian Federation shot down several rockets. There were no casualties. One residential building was partially destroyed," Bogomaz said on Telegram on Sunday morning.

Related Topics

Governor Russia Bryansk Sunday

Recent Stories

Crown Prince of Fujairah, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar emp ..

Crown Prince of Fujairah, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar emphasise on promoting tolerance, ..

6 hours ago
 Talal demands FIA investigate audio-leaks

Talal demands FIA investigate audio-leaks

8 hours ago
 Andreeva through in Madrid Open on 16th birthday, ..

Andreeva through in Madrid Open on 16th birthday, Gauff crashes

8 hours ago
 Twitter to Allow Media Outlets Charge Users for Pa ..

Twitter to Allow Media Outlets Charge Users for Paid Content on Per Article Basi ..

8 hours ago
 Pope warns against indifference in Orban's Hungary ..

Pope warns against indifference in Orban's Hungary

8 hours ago
 Brighton hit Wolves for six, Palace beat West Ham ..

Brighton hit Wolves for six, Palace beat West Ham in thriller

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.