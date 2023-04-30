MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2023) Ukrainian troops have shelled the village of Suzemka in Russia's Bryansk Region using a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS), causing partial damage to one building, regional Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

"The Ukrainian armed forces have once again shelled the village of Suzemka with the help of MLRS. The air defense system of the armed forces of the Russian Federation shot down several rockets. There were no casualties. One residential building was partially destroyed," Bogomaz said on Telegram on Sunday morning.