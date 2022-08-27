Ukrainian Troops Shell Zaporizhzhia NPP 3 Times in 24 Hours - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2022) Ukraine fired at the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) three times in 24 hours, with a total of 17 artillery shells fired, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"Over the past day, artillery units of the armed forces of Ukraine fired at the territory of the plant three times.

A total of 17 shells were fired, four of which hit the roof of the special building No. 1, where 168 assemblies with US nuclear fuel from WestingHouse are stored. Another 10 shells exploded 30 meters (98 feet) from the dry storage facility for spent nuclear fuel and three exploded in the area of the special building No. 2, which houses the TVEL new nuclear fuel storage unit and a solid radioactive waste storage facility," the ministry said.