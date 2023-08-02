Open Menu

Ukrainian Troops Shelled DPR Territory 112 Times In Past Day - DPR Office In JCCC

Muhammad Irfan Published August 02, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Ukrainian Troops Shelled DPR Territory 112 Times in Past Day - DPR Office in JCCC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Ukrainian troops shelled the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) 112 times over the past day, firing 421 rounds of ammunition, the DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes said in a statement.

"Over the past 24 hours, the mission reported 112 cases of fire by the Ukrainian armed units, with 421 rounds of various ammunition fired," the office said.

Eight DPR localities were affected: Horlivka, Svetlodarsk, Golmovsky, Panteleymonovka, Yasinovatsky District, Donetsk (Kuibyshevsky, Kirovsky, Kievsky, Petrovsky districts), Makiivka (Kirovsky, Chervonogvardeysky districts), and Dokuchayevsk.

Related Topics

Firing Fire Ukraine Horlivka Donetsk

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 August 2023

34 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 August 2023

1 hour ago
 Weapons and Hazardous Substance Office re-launches ..

Weapons and Hazardous Substance Office re-launches intiative to register unlicen ..

9 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi undertakes HRF Veg Experiment aime ..

Sultan AlNeyadi undertakes HRF Veg Experiment aimed at enhancing space nutrition

10 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi&#039;s ham radio sessions enrich U ..

Sultan AlNeyadi&#039;s ham radio sessions enrich UAE students&#039; journey into ..

10 hours ago
 ADNOC and Occidental to evaluate carbon management ..

ADNOC and Occidental to evaluate carbon management projects in UAE, US to accele ..

10 hours ago
Mohammed bin Rashid: &#039;Egypt will remain large ..

Mohammed bin Rashid: &#039;Egypt will remain largest and greatest cultural incub ..

10 hours ago
 Warsaw to Increase Number of Troops on Belarus Bor ..

Warsaw to Increase Number of Troops on Belarus Border Over Alleged Airspace Viol ..

10 hours ago
 Russia Exit From Grain Deal Annuls Commitments to ..

Russia Exit From Grain Deal Annuls Commitments to Facilitate Its Exports - US En ..

10 hours ago
 NASA hears 'heartbeat' from Voyager 2 after inadve ..

NASA hears 'heartbeat' from Voyager 2 after inadvertant blackout

10 hours ago
 Marking World Breastfeeding Week, UN urges stronge ..

Marking World Breastfeeding Week, UN urges stronger workplace policies for nursi ..

10 hours ago
 Spanish, Canadian Law Enforcers Bust Terrorist Net ..

Spanish, Canadian Law Enforcers Bust Terrorist Network Linked to IS - Interior M ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World