Ukrainian Troops Shelled DPR Territory 112 Times in Past Day - DPR Office in JCCC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Ukrainian troops shelled the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) 112 times over the past day, firing 421 rounds of ammunition, the DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes said in a statement.

"Over the past 24 hours, the mission reported 112 cases of fire by the Ukrainian armed units, with 421 rounds of various ammunition fired," the office said.

Eight DPR localities were affected: Horlivka, Svetlodarsk, Golmovsky, Panteleymonovka, Yasinovatsky District, Donetsk (Kuibyshevsky, Kirovsky, Kievsky, Petrovsky districts), Makiivka (Kirovsky, Chervonogvardeysky districts), and Dokuchayevsk.