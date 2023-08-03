Open Menu

Ukrainian Troops Shelled DPR Territory 74 Times In Past Day - DPR Office In JCCC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2023 | 05:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) Ukrainian troops shelled the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) 74 times over the past day, firing 279 rounds of ammunition, the DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes said in a statement on Telegram.

"Over the past 24 hours, the office reported 74 cases of fire by the Ukrainian armed units," according to the statement.

Overall, the office said, 279 rounds of ammunition were fired.

Eight civilians, including a teenager, were injured.

A total of 112 shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops were registered in the previous day.

