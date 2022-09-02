Ukrainian Troops Shelled Enerhodar on Thursday While IAEA Experts Were in City - Official

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) Three artillery strikes were inflicted by Ukrainian troops on Enerhodar on Thursday evening while the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) delegation was in the city, Alexander Volga, the head of the city's administration, said.

"In the evening, after the departure of the mission from the (Zaporizhzhia) nuclear power plant, but the mission staff remained in our city, they were here, everyone heard and saw, three more strikes were delivered on the territory of the city," Volga told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.