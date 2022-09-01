Ukrainian Troops Shelling IAEA Mission Meeting Site Near ZNPP - Russian Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Ukrainian troops have been shelling the meeting site of the mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) since Thursday morning, the Russian defense ministry said.

"Since 8:00 Moscow time (05:00 GMT), the Ukrainian armed forces have been shelling the meeting site of the IAEA mission in the area of the city of Vasylivka and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Four shells exploded at a distance of 400 meters (1,312 feet) from the first power unit," the ministry said in a statement.

Ukraine's provocation is aimed at disrupting the arrival of the IAEA expert group at the plant, the ministry added.