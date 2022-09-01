UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Troops Shelling IAEA Mission Meeting Site Near ZNPP - Russian Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Ukrainian Troops Shelling IAEA Mission Meeting Site Near ZNPP - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Ukrainian troops have been shelling the meeting site of the mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) since Thursday morning, the Russian defense ministry said.

"Since 8:00 Moscow time (05:00 GMT), the Ukrainian armed forces have been shelling the meeting site of the IAEA mission in the area of the city of Vasylivka and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Four shells exploded at a distance of 400 meters (1,312 feet) from the first power unit," the ministry said in a statement.

Ukraine's provocation is aimed at disrupting the arrival of the IAEA expert group at the plant, the ministry added.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Nuclear SITE From

Recent Stories

UAE President assures all-out support for flood vi ..

UAE President assures all-out support for flood victims in Pakistan

18 minutes ago
 Highnoon, a Pakistani company brings fame to the c ..

Highnoon, a Pakistani company brings fame to the country.

18 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 1st September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 1st September 2022

2 hours ago
 IGP pays tribute to martyred constable Arslan Ejaz ..

IGP pays tribute to martyred constable Arslan Ejaz

11 hours ago
 White House Has Nothing to Preview Regarding Level ..

White House Has Nothing to Preview Regarding Level of US Presentation at Gorbach ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.