Ukrainian Troops Strike at HPP in Nova Kakhovka - Authorities

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) A missile attack was carried out in the area of the hydroelectric power station in Nova Kakhovka by Ukrainian troops, damage is being specified, the head of the city administration, Vladimir Leontyev, told Sputnik.

"There was another enemy attack.

It was a missile attack by Ukrainian troops on the Nova Kakhovka hydroelectric power station, about an hour ago," Leontyev said.

He clarified that the degree of damage at the hydroelectric power plant, as well as possible casualties, are being specified.

A gas pipeline was damaged by the strike, a source in the city administration told Sputnik. Critical facilities of the HPP were not damaged, electicity supply remains stable, he added.