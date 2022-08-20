Ukrainian Troops Taking Revenge on Zaporizhzhia by Shelling Cities, NPP - Authorities

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2022) The regular shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP), as well as the local civilian population is Kiev's revenge for the imminent loss of Zaporizhzhia Region, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the regional military-civil administration, told Sputnik.

"The constant shelling of cities and towns by the Ukrainian troops is dictated by their revenge, anger and impotence from the fact that the Zaporizhzhia region will never return to Ukraine. The Zelenskyy regime is aware of the inevitable loss of the Zaporizhzhia region, and therefore is trying to harm my countrymen as much as possible, intimidate and force them to leave the region, including blackmailing them with strikes on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant," Rogov said.

He emphasized that no threats or ultimatums on the part of the Kiev authorities or Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy can make Zaporizhzhia deter from its path of joining Russia.

Earlier this month, Rogov told Sputnik that the Zaporizhzhia Region plans to hold a referendum on joining Russia in September.

According to the administrations of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, election commissions have already been created to hold a referendum on the issue of joining Russia.

The Kherson Region and most of Zaporizhzhia Region of Ukraine are now controlled by Russia's military as a result of the special operation that began on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) requested help from Russia amid intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.

Local military-civil administrations have already been formed in the two regions, the broadcasting of Russian tv channels and radio stations has been launched, and trade ties with Crimea are being restored.