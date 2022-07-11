UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Troops Target Donetsk Village Using 6 Grad Rockets - DPR Mission To JCCC

Umer Jamshaid Published July 11, 2022 | 03:40 AM

Ukrainian Troops Target Donetsk Village Using 6 Grad Rockets - DPR Mission to JCCC

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) Ukrainian troops shelled the village of Novobakhmutivka in the Donetsk region using BM-21 "Grad" rockets late on Sunday night, the Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination on the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said.

"00.20 (21:20 GMT on Sunday) - Avdeevka village - Novobakhmutivka village: six rockets were launched from BM-21 'Grad'," the DPR mission said in its report on Telegram.

In addition, three 152-mm shells were fired in the direction of Novobakhmutivka on Sunday night.

Earlier on Sunday, DPR head Denis Pushilin said on Telegram that Ukrainian troops shelled the Shakhtyorsky district in the Donetsk People's Republic, where activists of the Molodaya Respublika (Young Republic) non-governmental organization were located, killing three people, and injuring another 11.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine.

According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the goal is to protect the people of Donbas, "who have been subjected to abuse, genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years."

In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.

