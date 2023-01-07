UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Troops Target Makiivka Using HIMARS - DPR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Ukrainian Troops Target Makiivka Using HIMARS - DPR

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) Ukrainian troops have fired six rockets at the city of Makiivka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), using the US-supplied multiple rocket launcher HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System), the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) said.

"Shelling was recorded from the side of the armed formations of Ukraine in the following direction: 06:00 (03:00 GMT on Sunday) Konstantinovka - Makiivka.

.. 6 rockets were fired from MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket System)," the DPR mission said in a statement on Telegram.

On Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukrainian troops fired six HIMARS rockets, targeting the temporary deployment facility of the Russian troops in the city of Makiivka.

According to the latest data from the Russian military, nearly 90 Russian military personnel were killed as a result of the Ukrainian attack on January 2.

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Russia Donetsk January Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2023

27 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th Jan ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th January 2023

32 minutes ago
 Iraq 0-0 Oman in Arabian Gulf Cup&#039;s opener

Iraq 0-0 Oman in Arabian Gulf Cup&#039;s opener

9 hours ago
 Arab bourses&#039; market cap hit $4 trillion by e ..

Arab bourses&#039; market cap hit $4 trillion by end of 2022: Arab Monetary Fund

10 hours ago
 Granerud claims Four Hills ski jumping title

Granerud claims Four Hills ski jumping title

10 hours ago
 US services activity shrinks for first time since ..

US services activity shrinks for first time since May 2020

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.