Ukrainian Troops Target Makiivka Using HIMARS - DPR

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) Ukrainian troops have fired six rockets at the city of Makiivka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), using the US-supplied multiple rocket launcher HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System), the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) said.

"Shelling was recorded from the side of the armed formations of Ukraine in the following direction: 06:00 (03:00 GMT on Sunday) Konstantinovka - Makiivka.

.. 6 rockets were fired from MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket System)," the DPR mission said in a statement on Telegram.

On Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Ukrainian troops fired six HIMARS rockets, targeting the temporary deployment facility of the Russian troops in the city of Makiivka.

According to the latest data from the Russian military, nearly 90 Russian military personnel were killed as a result of the Ukrainian attack on January 2.