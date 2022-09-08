(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Ukrainian troops attempted to capture the city of Balakliya, encircling it, but were driven back, the city remains under the control of the Russian military, the head of the administration of the Kharkiv region, Vitaly Ganchev, said on Thursday.

"In the area of Balakliya, the armed forces of Ukraine attempted to capture the city, encircling it, but they managed to bend the defense line a little over part of the territory, then they were thrown back again," Ganchev said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster. "Everything is in order in the city, the city lives, but is under constant shelling, as well as other settlements that are nearby. The city is under our control."