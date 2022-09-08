UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Troops Tried To Encircle Balakliya, But Were Pushed Back - Region's Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Ukrainian Troops Tried to Encircle Balakliya, But Were Pushed Back - Region's Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Ukrainian troops attempted to capture the city of Balakliya, encircling it, but were driven back, the city remains under the control of the Russian military, the head of the administration of the Kharkiv region, Vitaly Ganchev, said on Thursday.

"In the area of Balakliya, the armed forces of Ukraine attempted to capture the city, encircling it, but they managed to bend the defense line a little over part of the territory, then they were thrown back again," Ganchev said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster. "Everything is in order in the city, the city lives, but is under constant shelling, as well as other settlements that are nearby. The city is under our control."

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Kharkiv Bend

Recent Stories

'Imran is out to undermine Pakistan,' PM Shehbaz ..

'Imran is out to undermine Pakistan,' PM Shehbaz criticizes PTI chairman

25 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2022: UAE authorities take notice of Afgh ..

Asia Cup 2022: UAE authorities take notice of Afghan spectators' violent actions

2 hours ago
 Pakistan values brotherly relations with Saudi Ara ..

Pakistan values brotherly relations with Saudi Arabia: COAS

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup: Naseem Shah trends on Twitter over histo ..

Asia Cup: Naseem Shah trends on Twitter over historic sixes

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 September 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th September 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.