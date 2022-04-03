UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Troops Used Nursing Home Residents As Human Shield Near Luhansk - Ombudswoman

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2022 | 12:10 PM

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2022) Ukrainian nationalist forces used disabled and elderly residents of a nursing home in Novokrasnyanka near the eastern Ukrainian city of Luhansk as a human shield, the local ombudswoman told Sputnik.

"As soon as Ukrainian armed formations entered the town our employees asked the regional authorities to organize an evacuation. Nationalist battalions stationed in the nursing home told them that any evacuation was prohibited," Viktoria Serdyukova said in an interview out Sunday.

Serdyukova said that Ukrainian troops opened fire on the nursing home when the advancing Luhansk militias forced them to retreat. Some of the residents died in the shelling by Ukrainians and the fire it caused, she added.

