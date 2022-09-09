UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Troops Used Polish Tank During Offensive In Kherson Region - Administration

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2022 | 10:20 AM

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) The Ukrainian military has used Polish tanks during their counter-offensive in the Kherson Region, these have been destroyed, Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the regional administration, has told Sputnik.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in late August that the Russian military had repulsed the offensive of the Ukrainian troops in the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions. The Ukrainian military lost over 560 people, 26 tanks, and two attack aircraft during the attempted offensive, according to the ministry.

"Polish tanks have been involved in the counter-offensive.

This is one hundred percent accurate information. These have been destroyed," Stremousov said.

He added that the Ukrainian military has also used German and Dutch infantry vehicles.

Stremousov said that some Ukrainian troops taking part in the counter-offensive have been taken prisoners.

"There are prisoners. I saw them myself. They are unfortunate people who have been forced by the Kiev regime into the trenches and thrown into a suicide attack," the deputy head said.

He noted that the Ukrainian Army has lost over 3,000 troops since the beginning of the counter-offensive on August 29.

