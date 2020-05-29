Ukrainian, Turkish Aircraft Escort US Strategic Bombers Near Russian Shores - Pentagon

American strategic bombers were for the first time ever escorted by Ukrainian fighter jets and a Turkish tanker planes in their flight along Russia's shores, the US Air Force said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) American strategic bombers were for the first time ever escorted by Ukrainian fighter jets and a Turkish tanker planes in their flight along Russia's shores, the US Air Force said in a statement on Friday.

"Two B-1B Lancers from Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, conducted a long-range, long duration strategic Bomber Task Force mission throughout Europe and the Black Sea region, May 29, 2020," the statement said. "This marked the first time that a Bomber Task Force mission integrated with Ukrainian Su-27 Flankers and MiG-29 Fulcrums and Turkish KC-135s."

The Russian military said earlier that they spotted on Friday B-1B strategic bombers of the US Air Force over the Black and Baltic seas, and scrambled fighter jets to intercept them.

The Russian fighter jets approached the US bombers, and the latter turned away from the Russian border, the defense ministry said.