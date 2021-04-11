Ukrainian, Turkish Defense Chiefs Discuss Bayraktar Drone Deliverers, Bilateral Projects

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2021) Ukrainian Defense Minister Andrii Taran has discussed deliveries of Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicles and bilateral projects with his Turkish counterpart, Hulusi Akar, in Istanbul, the Ukrainian ministry said on Saturday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accompanied by a delegation, paid a working visit to Istanbul on Saturday.

"The defense ministers of the two countries have had a separate discussion of bilateral military-technical cooperation. During the conversation, they discussed in detail the implementation of contracts signed in December last year for the construction of corvette-class ships and deliveries of Bayraktar unmanned aircraft systems and ammunition, as well as opportunities for the development of further projects, in particular in the aviation industry," the ministry said.

The two ministers are said to have noted significant progress in defense cooperation and agreed to deepen it.

Taran also confirmed the invitation for Akar to attend celebrations on the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence.