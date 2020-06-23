Ukrainian, Turkish Delegations Discuss Bilateral Ties, Defense, Trade Cooperation - Kiev

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) A Ukrainian delegation led by the head of the presidential office, Andriy Yermak, discussed on Monday the current state of bilateral relations, including defense and trade cooperation, with Turkish officials, the press service of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a press release.

The talks took place at the Ukrainian president's office and were led by Ibrahim Kalin, the presidential spokesman and special presidential adviser, from the Turkish side.

"The talks also focused on priority areas of cooperation and specific projects aimed at strengthening the dynamics of bilateral relations.

The parties stressed the need to intensify work within other mechanisms of bilateral cooperation, including the 12th meeting of the Ukrainian-Turkish Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation and the resumption of the negotiation process on a Free Trade Agreement," the press release said.

The press release added that during the talks, members of the delegations addressed a road map outlining key priorities of Ukrainian-Turkish cooperation in 2020.

In addition, the Ukrainian side thanked Turkey for its "immutable support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine."