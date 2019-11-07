UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian, Turkish Presidents Agree To Re-Energize Free Trade Talks

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 02:00 AM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, discussed outlooks for a free trade deal between their countries, during a phone call on Wednesday.

"They agreed on the need to activate talks in preparation of a Free Trade Area Agreement between Ukraine and Turkey," the statement published by the Ukrainian presidency read.

The leaders also talked about the upcoming regular sitting of a high-level strategic council co-chaired by them and the Turkish participation in last month's military industry expo in Kiev.

Erdogan reiterated Ankara's support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and welcomed Zelenskyy's efforts to put an end to an eight-year war in the east, which has claimed 13,000 lives.

