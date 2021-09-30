UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian, Turkish Top Diplomats To Talk Strategic Security In Black Sea In October - Kiev

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will visit Ukraine in early October to discuss security and strategic cooperation in the Black Sea region, as well as preparations for the upcoming high-level strategic council meeting in Kiev scheduled for the beginning of the next year, the Ukrainian top diplomat, Dmytro Kuleba, said on Thursday

"In early October, my friend and colleague, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, will come to Ukraine ... In Lviv, we will hold a meeting of the joint strategic planning group to discuss holding a high-level strategic council meeting in Kiev at the beginning of the next year, chaired by the two presidents," Kuleba said at a briefing.

The foreign minister said that relations between Ukraine and Turkey were now "extremely strong and meaningful and results-oriented," adding that the two countries' union in the Black Sea was "the key to balancing the security situation in this region and guaranteeing the smooth functioning of trade routes.

Kuleba added that at the end of this year Ankara will host the meeting of the two countries' ministers of foreign affairs and defense, saying that this format was created last year on the initiative of Ukraine.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and Turkey's autonomous technology company Bayraktar signed a memorandum on the construction of a joint center for the maintenance and modernization of Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicles near Kiev.

Commenting on the memorandum, the spokesman for the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov, said that the topic of military-technical cooperation between Turkey and Ukraine is important for Russia, since Moscow would not like the "hotheads" in Kiev to use arms supplies to strike at their own citizens in the southeast of the country.

