UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian UAV Manufacturer Presents New MiniShark Reconnaissance Drone - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Ukrainian UAV Manufacturer Presents New MiniShark Reconnaissance Drone - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) producer Ukrspecsystems has presented its new MiniShark drone with a 35-kilometer (22 miles) radius of use designed for reconnaissance tasks, media reported on Thursday.

The hand-launched UAV is able to detect ground targets to assist artillery, special forces, and ground forces units, the Ukrainian Military Portal reported.

The UAV's wingspan is 2.6 meters (8.5 feet), its length is estimated at 125 centimeters (4 feet), and its flight duration can reach two hours, the report said.

It added that the declared maximum flight speed is 120 kilometers per hour (75 miles per hour).

Related Topics

Drone Vehicles Media

Recent Stories

Dubai Central Laboratory is reference lab for food ..

Dubai Central Laboratory is reference lab for food product validity assessment s ..

10 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on supplementary grant

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on supplementary grant

10 minutes ago
 ADNOC L&amp;S expands its global operations at Phi ..

ADNOC L&amp;S expands its global operations at Philippines LNG Import Terminal

25 minutes ago
 Haka de Soleil dominates Prix Dormane GR3 race at ..

Haka de Soleil dominates Prix Dormane GR3 race at H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed ..

25 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi International Airport welcomes first SF ..

Abu Dhabi International Airport welcomes first SF Express flight

1 hour ago
 Minimum speed limit to be implemented on Sheikh Mo ..

Minimum speed limit to be implemented on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Road from 1s ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.