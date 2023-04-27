Ukrainian UAV Manufacturer Presents New MiniShark Reconnaissance Drone - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) producer Ukrspecsystems has presented its new MiniShark drone with a 35-kilometer (22 miles) radius of use designed for reconnaissance tasks, media reported on Thursday.

The hand-launched UAV is able to detect ground targets to assist artillery, special forces, and ground forces units, the Ukrainian Military Portal reported.

The UAV's wingspan is 2.6 meters (8.5 feet), its length is estimated at 125 centimeters (4 feet), and its flight duration can reach two hours, the report said.

It added that the declared maximum flight speed is 120 kilometers per hour (75 miles per hour).