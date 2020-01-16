Ukrainian, UK Foreign Ministers to Cooperate in Probe of Ukrainian Jet Crash in Iran- Kiev

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said on Thursday that he agreed with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on cooperation between Kiev and London in investigation into the crash of the Ukrainian Boeing 737-800 near Tehran

KIEV/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said on Thursday that he agreed with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on cooperation between Kiev and London in investigation into the crash of the Ukrainian Boeing 737-800 near Tehran.

"Met with my colleague @DominicRaab. Appreciate his words about firm and unquestionable support of Ukraine. Exchanged views about ways of cooperating in investigating #PS752 and agreed to work together on this and other issues, in particular on defending sovereignty of Ukraine," Prystaiko wrote on Twitter.

Raab, in his turn, said that he had thanked Prystaiko for Ukraine's leading role in probing the deadly Boeing crash near Tehran.

"In our first meeting, I thanked @VPrystaiko for Ukraine's leadership in establishing the facts around #PS752. The UK stands in unwavering support of Ukraine's sovereignty & independence, shown by our commitment to train thousands more Ukrainian soldiers," Raab wrote on Twitter, referring to Operation Orbital, the UK' security training mission to Ukraine.

Operation Orbital, aimed at boosting professional skills of Ukrainian servicemen, was launched in 2015 by the UK government. According to the UK Defense Ministry, over 17,500 Ukrainian servicemen have been trained by UK instructors during the past four years. Last November, the ministry said it was extending the mission by three years to March 2023.

On January 8, the jet operated by Ukraine International Airlines crashed soon after departing from the Tehran airport, killing all 176 people on board. Citizens of not only Ukraine but also Canada, Afghanistan, Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom were among the victims.

Last week, the Iranian military admitted to unintentionally shooting down the plane, having confused it with a hostile cruise missile in anticipation of a strike from the United States.