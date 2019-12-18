UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian Union Of Journalists Condemns Attacks On Reporters During Kiev Protests

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 09:08 PM

Ukrainian Union of Journalists Condemns Attacks on Reporters During Kiev Protests

The head of Ukraine's National Union of Journalists condemned on Wednesday the attacks on media staff during the recent clashes near the Ukrainian parliament building and urged the police officers to not perceive journalists as threats

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) The head of Ukraine's National Union of Journalists condemned on Wednesday the attacks on media staff during the recent clashes near the Ukrainian parliament building and urged the police officers to not perceive journalists as threats.

On Tuesday, thousands gathered near the Verkhovna Rada building in Kiev to protest against the bill liberalizing the farmland market. Clashes emerged, with protesters throwing stones at police officers. Zoryan Shkiryak, an adviser to Ukraine's interior minister, said that 17 law enforcers were injured and 26 offenders were detained for questioning. Several reporters and members of tv crews were attacked during the clashes.

"The National Union of Journalists of Ukraine notes that members of the National Police should not consider media outlets as a threat during protests," the union's president, Sergiy Tomilenko, wrote on his Facebook page.

Following the 2014 change of power and the start of the Donbas crisis, the state of press freedom in Ukraine began to deteriorate. Kiev, in particular, cracked down on the work of Russian media inside the country, including by barring Russian journalists from entering. In March 2015, Ukraine suspended accreditation for 115 Russian media outlets and prohibited major Russian TV channels from broadcasting in the country.

The tally of attacks on journalists has also risen. Apart from prominent journalist Pavlo Sheremet's death in 2016, among those killed in recent years are Ukrainian journalist and writer Oles Buzina, Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency photojournalist Andrei Stenin, the Rossiya TV channel's Igor Kornelyuk and Anton Voloshin, and Channel One cameraman Anatoly Klyan.

