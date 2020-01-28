UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukrainian Union Of Journalists Says Disinformation Bill Increases Pressure On Media

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 34 seconds ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 07:59 PM

Ukrainian Union of Journalists Says Disinformation Bill Increases Pressure on Media

A draft law on countering disinformation, submitted by the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, if enacted would increase pressure on the country's media, Serhiy Tomilenko, the president of Ukraine's National Union of Journalists, said on Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) A draft law on countering disinformation, submitted by the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture, Youth and sports, if enacted would increase pressure on the country's media, Serhiy Tomilenko, the president of Ukraine's National Union of Journalists, said on Tuesday.

On January 20, the ministry submitted the bill, which introduces a system of fines and criminal liability for disinformation. Additionally, the bill requires all Ukrainian journalists to hold a press card from a state-sponsored organization.

"In general, the bill does not provide effective tools to combat disinformation, but only increases pressure on the Ukrainian media ... We consider this idea shameful and discriminatory," Tomilenko wrote on his Facebook page.

He added that the authorities would simply silence its critics with this draft law. Instead, Tomilenko said that the country needed ombudsmen who are ready to defend journalists and their rights.

"We really need an authorized person or ombudsman who will protect journalists, our rights, who will not allow security officials to delay the investigation, imitate work and illegally close cases, who will not put up with the bullying of journalists and the media," Tomilenko added.

In November 2019, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tasked his cabinet of ministers to legislatively regulate the work of media in the country and to prohibit Russian nationals from owning Ukrainian media outlets.

Related Topics

Sports Ukraine Russia Facebook January November Criminals 2019 Media All From Cabinet

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Austria&#039;s Ambassador

15 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Austria&#039;s Ambassador

15 minutes ago

Clashes in Sudan's Darfur Force 11,000 to Flee Abr ..

28 seconds ago

Turkey Returns 4 Terror-Linked French Nationals to ..

30 seconds ago

Two gangsters held; snatched phones and bikes reco ..

32 seconds ago

India to Conduct Thermal Screening of Chinese Pass ..

33 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.