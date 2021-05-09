UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian, US Coast Guard Ships Conduct Joint Drills In Black Sea - Kiev

Umer Jamshaid 20 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 03:00 PM

Ukrainian, US Coast Guard Ships Conduct Joint Drills in Black Sea - Kiev

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2021) Ukrainian border guards have conducted joint exercises with the US Coast Guard in the Black Sea, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said on Sunday.

"Ships of the US and Ukrainian border agencies at sea have practiced the cohesion of actions in an international tactical group [in Ukraine's exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea]," the authority said in a statement, adding that the drills took place on Saturday.

According to the Ukrainian border service, Russia was tracking the drills, with two border patrol ships of Russia's Federal Security Service detected nearby.

The joint exercises still continue, with the Legend-class national security cutter USCGC Hamilton planning to visit the port of Odessa on May 10.

More Stories From World

