Ukrainian, US Defense Ministers Agree on Research, Development, Testing Projects - Kiev

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Taran and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin signed an intergovernmental agreement on projects in the field of research, development, testing and evaluation of weapons and military equipment, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The same agreement provides for the creation of conditions for the introduction of advanced defense technologies with the attraction of investments from the US side, it said.

In addition, it is envisaged to promote the products and services of both states on the markets of third countries, taking into account the standards of the NATO member states.