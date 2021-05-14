Ukrainian, US Embassies Working on Zelenskyy-Biden Meeting - Ambassador

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) The Ukrainian and US embassies are working on organizing a meeting between the leaders of the two nations, Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, said on Friday.

While receiving US State Secretary Antony Blinken in Kiev earlier this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited his US counterpart Joe Biden to visit Ukraine.

"Of course, we and our colleagues from the US embassy to Ukraine work on the meeting and the visit of President Zelenskyy to the United States as well as the seventh visit of Joe Biden to Ukraine," Markarova was cited as saying by Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform, adding that Kiev is ready to hold the meeting in a third country.

Markarova said that Ukraine currently enjoys a "large support" from the US at all levels, mentioning Blinken's recent visit to Kiev and noting that Washington declared its readiness to participate in the Crimean Platform initiative.

Ukraine's Crimean Platform summit, scheduled for August, is aimed at gaining support from the international community to return the peninsula, which reunited with Russia in 2014, to Ukraine. Kiev already invited Canada, the EU, the United Kingdom and other countries to take part in the summit.