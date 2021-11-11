UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian, US Foreign Ministers Discuss Security Along Eastern Border

Sumaira FH 20 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 03:32 PM

Ukrainian, US Foreign Ministers Discuss Security Along Eastern Border

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met on Wednesday with his US counterpart, Victoria Nuland, to discuss security at the eastern Ukrainian border with Russia

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met on Wednesday with his US counterpart, Victoria Nuland, to discuss security at the eastern Ukrainian border with Russia.

"The parties discussed efforts to further advance bilateral priorities through the US-Ukraine Strategic Partnership Commission and addressed the current security situation in the Donbas and along Ukraine's state border," the Ukrainian ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office. The officials praised the current level of US-Ukrainian partnership attained under the leadership of Zelenskyy and US President Joe Biden.

"Victoria Nuland reaffirmed US unwavering support of sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine in the face of the ongoing Russian aggression and Ukraine's further European and Euro-Atlantic integration," the statement concluded.

US media again accused Russia last month of amassing troops on Ukraine's eastern frontier, following a border standoff in spring. The Pentagon and Ukraine did not confirm the reports but said they were monitoring the situation. Russia argued previously that it could move troops anywhere within its territory.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Pentagon Victoria Border Media

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims nine people in Pakistan in last 24 ..

COVID-19 claims nine people in Pakistan in last 24 hours

5 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives U.S. Librarian of Congress

Sharjah Ruler receives U.S. Librarian of Congress

22 minutes ago
 ANF recovers 1566 kg narcotics in 28 operations

ANF recovers 1566 kg narcotics in 28 operations

4 minutes ago
 Namibia's annual inflation rate up in October

Namibia's annual inflation rate up in October

4 minutes ago
 Govt. to ensure legislation for national interest, ..

Govt. to ensure legislation for national interest, pubic welfare in joint sessio ..

4 minutes ago
 Vaccine champion Spain spared European virus surge ..

Vaccine champion Spain spared European virus surge

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.