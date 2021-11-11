Ukrainian, US Foreign Ministers Discuss Security Along Eastern Border

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met on Wednesday with his US counterpart, Victoria Nuland, to discuss security at the eastern Ukrainian border with Russia

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met on Wednesday with his US counterpart, Victoria Nuland, to discuss security at the eastern Ukrainian border with Russia.

"The parties discussed efforts to further advance bilateral priorities through the US-Ukraine Strategic Partnership Commission and addressed the current security situation in the Donbas and along Ukraine's state border," the Ukrainian ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office. The officials praised the current level of US-Ukrainian partnership attained under the leadership of Zelenskyy and US President Joe Biden.

"Victoria Nuland reaffirmed US unwavering support of sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine in the face of the ongoing Russian aggression and Ukraine's further European and Euro-Atlantic integration," the statement concluded.

US media again accused Russia last month of amassing troops on Ukraine's eastern frontier, following a border standoff in spring. The Pentagon and Ukraine did not confirm the reports but said they were monitoring the situation. Russia argued previously that it could move troops anywhere within its territory.