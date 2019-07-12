UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian, US Marines Hone Shooting Skills In Sea Breeze Exercise - Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 08:11 PM

US and Ukrainian Marines took part on Friday in joint live fire drills as this year's Sea Breeze war games wrapped up in Ukraine, its Defense Ministry said

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) US and Ukrainian Marines took part on Friday in joint live fire drills as this year's Sea Breeze war games wrapped up in Ukraine, its Defense Ministry said.

The 12-day Black Sea exercise in southern Ukraine involved 30 warships, 30 aircraft and over 900 personnel from Ukraine, the United States and several other NATO allies and partners.

"During the final stage of the Sea Breeze 2019 international exercise artillery units of Ukraine and US Marine Corps participated in live fire drills," the ministry said.

Troops used 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers, mortars, infantry fighting vehicles and anti-tank defense systems. The aim was to drill interoperability, the ministry added.

