Ukrainian, US Officials Discuss Ukraine's Military Equipment Needs - General Staff

Tue 01st October 2019 | 10:24 PM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) Ukrainian Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Ruslan Khomchak and US Senior Military-Industrial Complex Reform Advisor Donald Winter discussed the Ukrainian army's needs for arms and equipment, Ukraine's General Staff said on Tuesday.

"The parties discussed issues related to the operation and development of the Ukrainian defense industry, as well as the Ukrainian Armed Forces' need of armament and equipment," the General Staff wrote on its Facebook page.

Khomchak also thanked Winter for Washington's assistance and support in boosting the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense capabilities.

The United States has been providing military support for Ukraine since 2014 when the eastern European country faced the secession of Crimea to Russia and the eruption of a military conflict in the Donbas region. Both Kiev and Washington are accusing Moscow of interfering in Ukraine's internal affairs. Russia refutes all the allegations.

More Stories From World

