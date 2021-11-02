Ukrainian, US Presidents Discuss Situation in Donbas - Kiev

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that he discussed with his US counterpart, Joe Biden, the situation in Ukraine's breakaway region of Donbas on the sidelines of the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow

COP 26 kicked off on October 31 and is due to last until November 12.

"During a conversation with @POTUS (Joe Biden) in Glasgow, the security situation in Donbas was discussed. The United States continues to support territorial integrity and reforms in Ukraine," Zelenskyy tweeted.

Last month, Kiev reiterated its intention to engage Washington in the resolution of the conflict in Donbas, which erupted in April 2014, when the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic after they refused to recognize the new central government.

The resolution of the conflict has been discussed in various formats, including through the so-called Normandy Group involving Russia, France, Germany, and Ukraine.