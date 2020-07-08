Ukrainian Vlogger Accuses Presidential Office of Plotting His Assassination

Ukrainian vlogger Anton Shariy, who lives in Spain in self-imposed exile, on Wednesday accused the office of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of plotting to have him murdered

In a series of videos posted on his YouTube channel, Shariy presented a photograph of a handwritten note which he said the hired assassin had written in police custody confessing to his plans.

"In this statement, a certain Alexander Zolotukhin indicates that he was hired for the political assassination of politician and blogger Anatoly Sharia. As he points out, he received the order from people who are directly related to the office of the President of Ukraine Zelenskyy," Shariy said.

According to Shariy's allegations, Zolotukhin was already wanted by the Interpol for several charges, which is why Zolotukhin caved in and confessed in a bid for leniency.

Furthermore, Shariy maintains that Zolotukhin was intended to be the decoy who would be prosecuted for his eventual murder while the real killer escaped.

Shariy also showed audio recordings and screenshots of what he says is evidence against Assistant Deputy to the Head of the Presidential Administration Kirill Tymoshenko.

Shortly thereafter, Tymoshenko spoke to Ukrainskaya Pravda newspaper, where he called the allegations "laughable" and an attempt to boost the ratings of his political party, Party of Shariy.

Shariy launched a political party last year, named after himself, to take part in the parliamentary election. He was barred from running because he did not meet criteria and his party failed to win a single seat in the Verkhovna Rada. In Wednesday's video tirade, Shariy also accused Kiev of intimidating his followers.