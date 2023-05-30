Ukrainian Woman That Planned to Take Orphans Out of Russia Detained in Moscow - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) A Ukrainian woman that came to Russia to take orphans from the territories incorporated into Russia last fall out of the country on the instructions of the fund "Save Ukraine" have been arrested in Moscow, a source in law enforcement agencies told Sputnik on Tuesday.

According to the source, the "Save Ukraine" foundation is affiliated with the Ukrainian security services.

Sputnik obtained a video of her confession.

"I, Gurulya Olga Petrovna, born on January 10, 1990, (arrived in Russia) to take custody of two children who are in Heniches'k (Kherson region) at the request of volunteer Anastasia ... Anastasia asked me to arrange the formal guardianship of these children and take them to Germany," she said in the video.

The woman admitted that she is not a relative of the children and does not know them. She added that "volunteer Anastasia" completely funded the whole operation.

Besides, the source in law enforcement agencies noted that dozens of orphans were planned to be taken out under this scheme involving the Save Ukraine fund.

Following all necessary formalities, the Ukrainian woman was deported, the source said.

In April, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzya said that Kiev forcefully evacuated children from families that refused to leave the territories of Ukraine incorporated into Russia last fall for the Ukraine-controlled territories.