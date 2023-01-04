UrduPoint.com

Ukrainian Women In Israel Complain Of Sexual, Labor Exploitation - Reports

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2023 | 08:09 PM

Ukrainian Women in Israel Complain of Sexual, Labor Exploitation - Reports

Ukrainian women who fled to Israel last year to escape the conflict in their home country have complained of being subjected to sexual and other forms of exploitation and abuse, Israeli media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) Ukrainian women who fled to Israel last year to escape the conflict in their home country have complained of being subjected to sexual and other forms of exploitation and abuse, Israeli media reported.

More than 47,000 Ukrainians, most of them women, have arrived in Israel since February, according to the Times of Israel daily. Not a single one of them has been granted refugee status.

Some 15,000 remained in Israel as of January, while the rest chose to leave for other countries. Those who stay are not eligible for work or social benefits, exacerbating their already dire economic hardships.

Their desperate situation makes Ukrainian women an easy target for sexual predators, according to an investigation conducted by the Times of Israel.

Statistics are hard to come by, the daily said, but a report by the Tel Aviv Center for Ukrainian Refugees suggested that at least three rape cases were reported to police between March and August.

A further 18 cases of sexual harassment were under investigation and 12 others reported to volunteers but not to police.

Ukrainian women also fell victim to workplace exploitation or were scammed by those helping them find jobs illegally due to ambiguous rules, geographical restrictions and lacking language skills.

Robberies and physical assaults on Ukrainians have also been reported but investigation is slow and justice is hard to obtain for the victims, the daily noted, because police are reluctant to "waste" public resources for the benefit of foreigners, according to Liora Turlevsky, a lawyer who handles such cases pro bono.

Related Topics

Police Israel January February March August Women Media Refugee Jobs

Recent Stories

FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division participates in ..

FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division participates in Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union ..

10 minutes ago
 RTA launches express and tourist bus routes to sup ..

RTA launches express and tourist bus routes to support public transport network ..

40 minutes ago
 Dubai motorists can easily report minor traffic ac ..

Dubai motorists can easily report minor traffic accidents and accidents against ..

55 minutes ago
 QCC launches issuance of Certificate of Conformity ..

QCC launches issuance of Certificate of Conformity for Individual Services throu ..

55 minutes ago
 Irrigation minister for early completion of develo ..

Irrigation minister for early completion of development projects

30 seconds ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) rejects bail plea in h ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) rejects bail plea in hate material case

31 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.