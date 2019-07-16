UrduPoint.com
Ukrainian,Russia Ombudswomen Discuss Possible Exchange Of Detainees

Ukrainian ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova has discussed with her visiting Russian counterpart Tatiana Moskalkova the prospects of the possible exchange of detained Ukrainians and Russians, the Ukrainian ombudswoman's official Facebook page said Monday

KIEV, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Ukrainian ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova has discussed with her visiting Russian counterpart Tatiana Moskalkova the prospects of the possible exchange of detained Ukrainians and Russians, the Ukrainian ombudswoman's official Facebook page said Monday.

The two exchanged views on the issue of the release of Ukrainian citizens who are detained on the Russian territory, as well as Russian detainees held in Ukraine.

Also, the Russian and Ukrainian sides started working on creating a full list of each country's detainees and exchanging them.

"Tomorrow, I hope, at our meeting, we will exchange lists of our citizens in the territories of Ukraine and Russia, who are in places of detention and we will verify them," Denisova said at a joint press conference after the meeting.

Their next meeting will be held on Tuesday in Moscow when the two sides plan to verify the lists.

