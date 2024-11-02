Ukrainians anxious over war aid if Trump wins US election

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Ukrainians are nervously following the final days of the US presidential election campaign, some fearing a victory for Donald Trump could halt Washington's vital aid.

Tuesday's US vote will take place as the war with Russia grinds through its third year, with the outnumbered and outgunned Ukrainian army on the back foot against Russia's advancing troops.

Moscow's alliance with Pyongyang appears more solid than ever, with Washington and Seoul saying thousands of North Korean troops have been sent to Russia.

By contrast, Ukraine's war-fatigued backers could be further disheartened by the potential return to the White House of Trump, who has given no assurance of support to Kyiv.

"A Trump victory would create grave risks. The situation would be alarming," former Ukrainian ambassador to the US Oleg Shamshur told AFP.

Washington has driven NATO-wide support to Ukraine, with Kyiv receiving billions of Dollars in financial and military aid enabling it to keep up the fight against a much more powerful Russia.

That support has however been eroded in Europe and the United States over the past few months.

Trump's repeated criticism of US support for Ukraine and claims that he would end the fighting within 24 hours, have only raised Ukraine's fears.

"Neither he nor his team believe in Ukraine's victory," Shamshur said.